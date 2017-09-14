Returning from Middle East? It may be tough for you to find a job here

Anthony Biju George, who went to Dubai in 2013 as a technical engineer to work at a mid-size construction firm, now finds himself in a soup when he decided to return to India to be with his three-month old toddler. Though he went at a salary that was twice his previous one in India, he is finding it tough to find a suitable position in India at his current salary.

When they went to the Middle East for lucrative jobs with attractive salaries, Indian professionals had little clue about the situation they could face once they decide to move back home.

With the governments in the Middle East favouring local employment and career progression being limited in industries, individuals have decided to turn back to their homeland.

But finding a job in India has been an equally nerve-wracking experience. Sunil Goel, Managing Director, GlobalHunt said that if an individual has worked in a smaller company and operations, learning and capability is not up to the mark.

“There is a demand for returning high skilled talent. While several of these returning Indians from the Gulf have drawn fat salaries, their skills are not up to the mark,” he added.

A slew of jobs for professionals with 3-10 years of experience along with a big salary jump and a change in lifestyle led to Indians getting attracted to the Gulf. While some of them had gone for jobs in petroleum firms and settled down there, others had gone for a shorter duration hoping to earn and save money in their stint.

A large human resource firm, specialising in hiring for mid- and senior-level positions, is flooded with CVs from the Indians returning from the Middle East.

“Indian companies are ready to hire talent from developed markets like the US and parts of Europe where highly skilled talent is readily available. But if it is an individual from the Middle East, it is a huge task to find a job for them,” said a senior official from the firm.

Apart from the fact that the skill levels are low, the salaries that they demand has also been a deterrent for companies hiring them to fill vacancies.

Goel said that while currency differences mean that they earn a premium compared to India, Indian companies are now not ready to offer the pay packages for the capabilities that they bring in.