Retailers battling anxiety, unanswered questions ahead of GST rollout

Nikita Vashisht

Moneycontrol News

Retailers are grappling with anxiety and some unanswered questions as they ready plans to smoothly transit to a new set of rules and tax rates under Goods and Services Tax (GST) that will kick-in from July 1.

Top retail industry executives and tax experts foresaw a few teething problems during the roll-out of GST that promises to stitch together a common national market.

GST, billed as independent India’s biggest reform initiative, will subsume a patchwork of local and central levies such as octroi, excise, value added tax (VAT) and service tax into a single levy, cleaning up India’s highly layered existing indirect tax structure.

“We need proper consolidation of supply chains and manage inventories… we aren’t fully prepared, but going with the flow,” said Vineet Jain, vice president, Future group, a retail chain.

The industry, however, was optimistic about the benefits that GST will bring, such as the input tax credit system.

“Seamless credit input and low tax rates will help to adjust prices,” Jain said.

Input credit means at the time of paying tax on output, a producer, trader or service provider can reduce the tax already paid on inputs.

Experts were confident that the industry will be able to take the changes in its stride as the new system rolls in.

“Industry has coped with all the reforms including demonetisation. There is confidence that this will be coped with too,” said P Venkatesalu, executive director, Tata Trent, a retail chain.

Tax and legal experts cautioned the industry should be ready to face a few teething problems.

“When such a reform happens, the fear of unknown remains,” said Abhishek Rastogi, partner Khaitan and Co, a legal and consulting firm. “There will be teething issues on compliance… a lot of ambiguity still remains”.

Rastogi was speaking at the ‘CII India Retail Conclave 2017’ on Friday.

“It (transition to GST) will be cumbersome initially, but in the long run it will be beneficial and create synergy,” said Brijesh Verma, partner and co-chair- indirect taxes- Kochhar and Co, a legal advisory and consulting firm.

Verma said that transferring the credit benefit to the customer might be a challenge during the transitional phase.

“Issues involving transactions between a registered and an unregistered firms will pose serious credit issues… Moreover, cashflows will see an impact,” he said.

The Central GST and State in GST laws include an anti-profiteering clause to disincentivize non-passing of price reduction benefits to consumers.

It is aimed at keeping a check on companies that could arbitrarily raise prices of goods just before or after the implementation of GST from July 1

“Anti-profiteering will cause problems to the retail sector,” said Rastogi.

Suppliers have begun to clear stocks so as to avoid paying higher