App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 04, 2017 01:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Retail inflation seen 5.5-6% in Q4 this year: Nomura

Retail inflation seen 5.5-6% in Q4 this year: Nomura

Consumer inflation may see an uptick at 5.5-6 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2017 as a result of fading demonetisation impact, while rising exports are likely to aid economic recovery, says a Nomura report.

Besides, one-off risk to inflation also emanate from the implementation of GST and house rent allowance increases for government employees, the Japanese brokerage firm said. "... as the year progresses, we expect inflation to rise to 5.5-6 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2017 and first half of 2018, on fading transitory factors (demonetisation and pulses deflation), rising cyclical drivers (narrowing output gap, higher rural wage growth) and adverse base effects," Nomura said in a research note.

According to official figures, retail inflation jumped to a five-month high of 3.81 per cent in March, while inflation at the wholesale level eased to 5.7 per cent in March.

For 2017-18, the RBI projected retail inflation to average 4.5 per cent in the first half and 5 per cent in the second half.

The Reserve Bank frames its monetary policy on the basis of retail inflation. The Nomura RBI Policy Signal Index (NRPSI), which measures the likelihood of monetary easing versus tightening in the near term, stood at 0 in April suggesting a neutral policy stance in the near term.

"We expect policy rates to remain on hold in 2017, but given our expectation of higher inflation of 5.5-6 per cent by the fourth quarter of 2017, we expect the RBI to hike by a cumulative 50 bps in 2018," it added.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank had left key policy rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent for the third review in a row citing upside risks to inflation. It had, however, increased the reverse repo rate -- which it pays to banks for parking funds with it -- by 0.25 per cent to 6 per cent, narrowing the policy rate corridor.

tags #demonetisation #Economy #GST #inflation #Nomura #RBI

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.