App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 20, 2017 01:30 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Resolution of NPAs to be a long-drawn process: India Ratings & Research

Prakash Agarwal Director-Financial Institutions at India Ratings & Research said the resolution of NPAs could be a long-drawn process.

Prakash Agarwal
Prakash Agarwal
Director - Banks & FI | India Ratings & Research

To make the banking sector resilient to non-performing asset (NPA) shocks, the Reserve Bank of India has come out with stricter norms for banks.

RBI asked banks to provide more for standard loans which are stressed. It said boards must put in a policy to consider aspects like debt-equity ratio, interest coverage. The policy should also consider aspects like profit margins.

Prakash Agarwal Director-Financial Institutions at India Ratings & Research said the resolution of NPAs could be a long-drawn process and there cannot be a quick solution.

Also Read: More regulations from RBI to recognise stressed assets, but where is the resolution?

Meanwhile, with most of the stress in the system already being recognised, incremental stress recognition could be very moderate going forward. Although there could be one or two cases where jumps could be sharp.

RBI also said since the telecom sector is stressed, banks must provide more.

Agarwal said since the cash flow for the telecom sector is continue to remain a problem, the profitability is also likely to remain under stress. So, the focus should be on the players where the banks have exposure, see if they are strong players in the sector.

For full discussion, watch video

tags #Economy #India Rating & Research #non-perfomring assets (NPAs)

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.