Resolution of NPAs to be a long-drawn process: India Ratings & Research

To make the banking sector resilient to non-performing asset (NPA) shocks, the Reserve Bank of India has come out with stricter norms for banks.

RBI asked banks to provide more for standard loans which are stressed. It said boards must put in a policy to consider aspects like debt-equity ratio, interest coverage. The policy should also consider aspects like profit margins.

Prakash Agarwal Director-Financial Institutions at India Ratings & Research said the resolution of NPAs could be a long-drawn process and there cannot be a quick solution.

Also Read: More regulations from RBI to recognise stressed assets, but where is the resolution?

Meanwhile, with most of the stress in the system already being recognised, incremental stress recognition could be very moderate going forward. Although there could be one or two cases where jumps could be sharp.

RBI also said since the telecom sector is stressed, banks must provide more.

Agarwal said since the cash flow for the telecom sector is continue to remain a problem, the profitability is also likely to remain under stress. So, the focus should be on the players where the banks have exposure, see if they are strong players in the sector.