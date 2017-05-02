App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 02, 2017 01:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Remonetisation has not solved currency shortage: Kerala FM

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac while replying to a calling attention on the matter in the assembly said Kerala would take up the currency shortage issue with the Centre in the coming GST council meeting.

Remonetisation has not solved currency shortage: Kerala FM

Kerala government today said the remonetisation process of the Centre has not resolved the currency shortage felt in the state and demanded that the union government correct its policy.

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac while replying to a calling attention on the matter in the assembly said Kerala would take up the currency shortage issue with the Centre in the coming GST council meeting.

"We will discuss the issue with Finance Ministers of other states and will take it up strongly with the Centre', he said. Stating that remonetisation has not solved the note crisis, he said it was continuing even after five months,though the Centre promised that currency crunch would be over by 50 days after demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes on November 8 last year.

Isaac attributed note hoarding as one of the reasons for the present shortage. Banks complaints that they were not getting adequate cash from RBI, he said.

Taking up the issue, Parakkal Abdulla (IUML) brought to the notice of the house the empty ATMs in the state and said about 40 per cent of the more than 9,000 ATMs were not functioning due to nonavailability of currency.

tags #demonetisation #Economy #GST #Kerala government #RBI #remonetisation

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.