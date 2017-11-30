Reliance General to offload 25% in IPO

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued its final

observation letter to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed by Reliance General Insurance.

Reliance General Insurance is a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Capital Limited.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for augmenting the solvency margin and consequently increase the solvency ratio, to meet future capital requirements which are expected to arise out of growth.

The initial public offering (IPO) size aggregates to 25 percent of the post issue paid up capital of Reliance General and comprises a fresh issue

of up to 1,67,69,995 equity shares by the company and an offer for sale by Reliance Capital of up to 5,03,09,984 equity shares. The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 per equity share.

For this proposed IPO, the company has appointed Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Credit Suisse Securities (India), Edelweiss Financial Services and UBS Securities India as the global coordinators and book running lead managers to the issue.

Haitong Securities India Private and IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Limited are the book running lead managers and Karvy Computershare is the registrar.