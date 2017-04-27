Reliance General gross written premium sees 40% jump in FY17

Moneycontrol Bureau

Reliance General Insurance (RGI), a subsidiary of Reliance Capital, saw a 40 percent growth in its total gross written premium (GWP) for year ended March 31, 2017 on a year-on-year basis. The premium stood at Rs 4,007 crore for FY17.

The insurer’s profit before tax was at Rs 302 crore, before additional provisioning for incurred but not reported (IBNR) reserves proposed by an external panel actuary.

Their profit before tax was at Rs 130 crore, a year-on-year increase of 32 percent, after provisioning for IBNR reserves, which the company said now stands fully strengthened.

Their return on equity (RoE) improved from 9 percent to 11 percent during the same period. Reliance General, diversified its distribution network by forging partnerships with major banks including IndusInd Bank, Catholic Syrian Bank, Andhra Bank and Bank of India.

Further, it was also an active participant in various government crop insurance schemes – including the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna – and has insured over 3 million farmers under this financial inclusion initiative, during the year.

The online channel, which is an important growth channel for the company, registered a sharp increase and registered 55 percent growth in premium collected and 66 percent growth in number of policies sold during the year.