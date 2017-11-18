App
Nov 17, 2017 03:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Record production of foodgrains in Bihar: State agriculture department

"The total production of foodgrains in the state was 185.61 lakh tonnes in 2016-17, which is a record. The previous record was 178.29 lakh tonnes, achieved in the year 2012-13", Principal Secretary, Agriculture, Sudhir Kumar said.

Farmers sit beside heaps of wheat at a grain market in Chandigarh
Foodgrains production in Bihar reached a record high, both in terms of total produce and per hectare yield, in last financial year, the state agriculture department said today.

"The per hectare yield for foodgrains was 27.77 last year which, too, is a record", Kumar added. The Principal Secretary, who was quoted in a release issued by the state agriculture department, also said "record production was also achieved in maize, which stood at 38.46 lakh tonnes with the per hectare yield being 53.35 quintals".

"The previous best figure for maize production was achieved in 2012-13 at 27.56 lakh tonnes. The per hectare yield then had stood at 39.75 quintals", Kumar said.

"We are hopeful of attaining the objectives laid down in the Agriculture Road Map for 2017-22, wherein Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has hoped to have at least one dish from Bihar on every Indian's plate", he added.

The ambitious road map, with schemes worth Rs 1.54 lakh crore, was launched last week by President Ram Nath Kovind.

