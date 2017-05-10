App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 10, 2017 08:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Real estate, construction top employment generators in April'

The construction and real estate industries are generating employment demand for skilled workforce as the sectors are gearing up for growth following the government's agenda of providing affordable housing to people, a report said.

'Real estate, construction top employment generators in April'

The construction and real estate industries are generating employment demand for skilled workforce as the sectors are gearing up for growth following the government's agenda of providing affordable housing to people, a report said.

While the overall talent demand was up by three per cent during April 2017, real estate posted a seven per cent rise in talent demand and the construction sector saw a six per cent rise in demand, according to the latest RecruiteX, the recruitment index by TimesJobs.

"Our RecruiteX report reflects the growth of the Indian middle class and their rising purchasing power, which has converted the dream of owning a home into tangible demand for affordable housing. When coupled with Prime Minister Modi's drive to create a business-friendly environment, drive real estate growth, and create jobs, the sector is on a hiring spree to take advantage of the next growth wave," TimesJobs Business Head Ramathreya Krishnamurthi said.

While construction and real estate were the top hiring sectors during April 2017, logistics, petrochemicals, IT, telecom and BFSI also hired significantly during the month, it said.

Business managers, consultants, hospitality, logistics and BFSI professionals reported significant rise in demand, it added.

The report said, among key locations, while Bengaluru and Pune posted the maximum rise in demand, Ahmedabad and Indore were the top hiring among the non-metros.

When it comes to states, Maharashtra (excluding Mumbai and Pune) posted a five per cent rise in demand, it said.

Hiring gained momentum for experienced professionals while it dropped for freshers, it said.

Candidates having over 20 years of experience posted the highest rise in talent demand in April 2017, it added.

tags #Business #Economy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.