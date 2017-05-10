'Real estate, construction top employment generators in April'

The construction and real estate industries are generating employment demand for skilled workforce as the sectors are gearing up for growth following the government's agenda of providing affordable housing to people, a report said.

While the overall talent demand was up by three per cent during April 2017, real estate posted a seven per cent rise in talent demand and the construction sector saw a six per cent rise in demand, according to the latest RecruiteX, the recruitment index by TimesJobs.

"Our RecruiteX report reflects the growth of the Indian middle class and their rising purchasing power, which has converted the dream of owning a home into tangible demand for affordable housing. When coupled with Prime Minister Modi's drive to create a business-friendly environment, drive real estate growth, and create jobs, the sector is on a hiring spree to take advantage of the next growth wave," TimesJobs Business Head Ramathreya Krishnamurthi said.

While construction and real estate were the top hiring sectors during April 2017, logistics, petrochemicals, IT, telecom and BFSI also hired significantly during the month, it said.

Business managers, consultants, hospitality, logistics and BFSI professionals reported significant rise in demand, it added.

The report said, among key locations, while Bengaluru and Pune posted the maximum rise in demand, Ahmedabad and Indore were the top hiring among the non-metros.

When it comes to states, Maharashtra (excluding Mumbai and Pune) posted a five per cent rise in demand, it said.

Hiring gained momentum for experienced professionals while it dropped for freshers, it said.

Candidates having over 20 years of experience posted the highest rise in talent demand in April 2017, it added.