you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Nov 30, 2017 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

“A 10 percent growth is a very challenging figure. It will not merely depend on domestic factors. It will also depend on how the world is moving,” Jaitley said at the Hindustan Leadership Summit.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India alone cannot generate a double digit growth, but would need the help of the global economy achieve it, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said today.

“A 10 percent growth is a very challenging figure. It will not merely depend on domestic factors. It will also depend on how the world is moving,” Jaitley said at the Hindustan Leadership Summit.

If the world continues to be in recovery mode, like it currently is, then India cannot grow at an exponential rate, Jaitley said, adding that the government still brought about structural changes when the rest of the world was slowing down.

“Now, we managed for three years a 7-8 percent growth rate, at a time when the world was moving slowly…To reach double digit growth, you need a boom period like we saw between 2003 and 2008. If the world is only on a recovery mode, for an economy to generate that kind of a demand is going to be extremely difficult,” he said.

While in the last few years, policy changes that the government has taken has integrated the economy globally, one crucial aspect—exports—may be hit if the global economy witnesses a slowdown.

“Exports contribute a sizeable portion to GDP (gross domestic product) itself. That is an area we certainly need to keep our fingers crossed, if the world were to slow down,” Jaitley said.

GST

While the businesses are grappling with various challenges that the introduction of the new indirect tax system has thrown in, Jaitley said that the ‘teething problems has got nothing to do with rates’.

“If we had come out with lower rates, it would have resulted in inflationary pressure immediately,” he said.

The government has faced criticism owing to the teething troubles including steep tax rates on common use items, lack of clarity on return filing, errors in invoice matching, and major technical snags on the information technology portal GST Network (GSTN)

The Finance Minister, however, said that the government has started the ‘rationalization of rates ahead of schedule’.

Earlier this month, Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council cut rates of 211 items, including shifting 178 goods to 18 percent tax slab from 28 percent.

While products in the 28 percent tax can be trimmed down further, restricting it to only luxury products, Jaitley said, adding that there is a scope for merging 12 and 18 percent tax slab in the future.

“How fast that can be done will depend on the revenue collection,” he said.

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

