App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 15, 2017 09:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI's hiring a CFO: Here’s your chance to earn Rs 4 lakh a month

According to RBI, the CFO's CTC per month works out to Rs 4 lakh a month without housing benefit which is due for revision.

RBI's hiring a CFO: Here’s your chance to earn Rs 4 lakh a month

Beena Parmar

Moneycontrol News

If you are a Chartered Accountant (CA) aged 45-55 years of age, a job is awaiting you. The Reserve Bank of India has opened applications for the job of Chief Financial Officer at the rank of Executive Director.

This is a first by the central bank as till now, it did not have a dedicated official handling the finance function but worked out by internal staff.

For contractual appointment, the cost to company (CTC) per month works out as Rs 2 lakh per month with housing and Rs 4 lakh per month without housing (due for revision) with an annual increase of 3-5 percent of gross CTC or regular revision as applicable.

For regular appointment, the RBI will pay a starting basic salary of Rs 120,500 per month along with dearness, house, special and local compensatory allowances and the gross emoluments will be at Rs 240,660 per month.

The appointment will be part of a major organisational change being carried out by governor Urjit Patel.

Lateral hiring within the RBI has been spoken about since Patel’s predecessor Raghuram Rajan who had proposed the idea to hire new talent from outside the central bank.

He had pursued an idea of creating a chief operating officer at RBI but was rejected by the government as it involved changing the RBI Act. Nevertheless, Rajan had hired a slew of specialists from outside.

In a 2,500-word letter to the RBI staff on the last day of 2015, Rajan had said: “While we will look for homegrown talent where possible, we need lateral entry in some areas — provided internal people have a fair chance to compete for the jobs.”

Rajan spoke about maintaining vibrancy within the institution and called out the rot within the RBI cautioning all 17,000 employees to come out of complacency and self-satisfaction where lies “slow descent into mediocrity”.

For the role of CFO, the central bank has called for CAs eligible for the job with desirable additional degrees — CFA/MBA in Finance; Certificate in Financial Risk Management from internationally acclaimed University/Associations like GARP.

The appointment will be made for three years and may be extended to maximum of two more years. The performance of appointee will be reviewed annually to decide on the continuance of contract. On completion of 3 years, stagnation allowance may be given which will not be admissible for Dearness Allowance or any superannuation benefits, it said.

The central bank’s application said that the job role requires a minimum of 15 years in overseeing financial operations in banks or financial institutions or large financial companies after acquiring CA qualification of which a minimum of 5 years should be as a full time CFO or an equivalent position in a regular capacity – and not in a contractual/adhoc capacity.

In the recruitment advertisement put out on Monday, RBI has sought experienced professionals who can help run the central bank’s accounts.

The key job responsibilities for such a professional would include communicating the bank’s expected and actual financial performance and overseeing the budget process. The CFO would also ensure compliance with financial regulations and flag off any risks to the central bank’s finances, it said.

The banking regulator has also invited its own staff with the prescribed qualifications currently working as Chief General Manager, or, as General Manager with five years’ experience in the grade.

The candidates applying for the post must submit their application by post to “The General Manager, Reserve Bank of India Services Board, IIIrd Floor, RBI Building, Opp. Mumbai Central Railway Station, Byculla, Mumbai - 400008” along with relevant documents as mentioned on its website.

tags #Business #CFO #Chartered accounts #hiring #jobs #MBA #RBI #Reserve Bank of India #risk management

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.