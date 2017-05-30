RBI to soon put out norms limiting customer liability in digital frauds

Moneycontrol News

There is a relief in the offing for banking customers who face frauds through unauthorised online transactions. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon list out norms limiting liabilities of consumers in case of unauthorised electronic transactions in their bank accounts with the rise in incidents of frauds.

Speaking at a banking event by Banking Codes and Standard Board of India, RBI Deputy Governor SS Mundra came down heavily on banks for charging customers exorbitant and high service charges including for minimum balance maintenance, mis-selling of third party insurance products, etc.

Mundra said: “Banks have been granted autonomy to fix fees and charges but it should not be used to deny services to the common man. We are seeing this worrying trend in some organisations. Imposition of usurious charges will be one of the three main focuses during the annual supervisory cycle this year.”

Also, in its annual supervision of banks this year the RBI will focus strongly on mis-selling of third party products, violation of KYC norms and usurious bank charges, Mundra said. RBI’s annual supervision of banks usually starts in the second quarter and is completed by the end of the fiscal year.

On many banks including State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank charging for non-maintenance of minimum balance in their accounts, Mundra said RBI cannot prescribe regulation on how much a bank can charge but it must not drive customers away.

“Competition is the best solution…the bank undergoing such practices only loses the customer. But many things should come from self-discipline or self-awareness. If a bank is offering premier services, I don’t see anything wrong for them to charge for that but it should be reasonable and not usurious and it should not be designed to keep some customers away. That would be our concern rather than how much is being charged,” Mundra said.

In a draft circular released in August 2016, RBI had said if a customer’s involvement is not clearly established, customer liability will be limited to Rs 5,000 provided it is reported within seven working days.

Customers will have zero liability if there is a breach of the security architecture and systems of the bank provided it is reported within three working days after receiving a communication from the bank. These norms come in given the rise in digital transactions post demonetisation.

The central bank will also shortly issue a minimum narration for most frequent transactions for the benefit of senior citizens. Mundra also pointed to the issue of fake cheques going through the banking system.

“There are a number of complaints of fake cheques because serial number information is being compromised and also because the print quality of cheques is not too high. Banks have to be vigilant in this regard,” he said.

Additionally, Mundra added that once the original proof of identity and address is registered with a bank, after that a basic account can be opened without a proof of address and simple declaration and all the banks’ frontline staff should be aware and customers should be made aware about it.