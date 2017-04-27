App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 27, 2017 10:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

RBI to issue new Rs 5, 10 coins

The Reserve Bank will soon put into circulation new Rs 10 coins that have been minted to commemorate 125th year of National Archives of India.

RBI to issue new Rs 5, 10 coins

The Reserve Bank will soon put into circulation new Rs 10 coins that have been minted to commemorate 125th year of National Archives of India. The central bank will also put into circulation new Rs 5 coins to celebrate 150th anniversary of Allahabad High Court. On the design of new Rs 10 coin, the RBI said that on the reverse of the coin, there will be an image of National Archives Building in the centre with inscription '125 YEARS' below the image.

It will also bear logo of 125th anniversary celebration.

The year “1891” and “2016” in English shall be written on the upper and lower periphery of the coin respectively. The year “1916” and “2016” in international numerals shall be written respectively on left and right top of the image.

The RBI said the existing coins in this denomination shall also continue to be legal tender.

On the design of new Rs 5 coin, the RBI said the coin's face will bear an image depicting centre facade of Allahabad High Court Building emerging from the book.

The year 1866-2016 in English numerals shall be written at the bottom of the image, the RBI said in a release.

tags #Business #Economy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.