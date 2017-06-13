RBI to introduce new Rs 500 notes with minor changes

Moneycontrol News

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon release new Rs 500 currency notes. The central bank assured that the old currency notes will continue to be functional along with the new ones.

The new note will have some minor changes like inclusion of the inset letter 'A' instead of the letter 'E' in the former notes, as per the media reports.

Alongwith that, the signature of RBI governor Urjit Patel and the year of printing as "2017" will be on the reverse side of the note.

Other than these, the new currency notes will resemble the Mahatma Gandhi (new series) Rs 500 banknote series, confirmed RBI.

The Mahtma Gandhi (new series) Rs 500 banknotes were introduced following the government's decision to demonetise old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 banknotes in November 2016.

The central bank then had introduced the new Rs 500 and Rs 2000 curreny notes.

The RBI, last week, said that more than 83 percent of the currency had been remonetised already, although no official data is available to confirm the figures.