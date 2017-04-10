App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 06, 2017 03:51 PM IST | Source: Reuters

RBI to focus on managing liquidity in new fiscal year

The RBI kept its repo rate unchanged at 6.25 percent for a third consecutive policy meeting on Thursday as it continues to guard against a potential flare-up in inflation and an uncertain global economic environment.

RBI to focus on managing liquidity in new fiscal year

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will focus on draining excess liquidity from the system in the new fiscal year, Governor Urjit Patel said after the monetary policy meeting on Thursday.

The RBI kept its repo rate unchanged at 6.25 percent for a third consecutive policy meeting on Thursday as it continues to guard against a potential flare-up in inflation and an uncertain global economic environment.

"The objective is to more finely align the money market rates with the policy rate, bring down volatility and create conditions for improved transmission of monetary policy across the whole spectrum of interest rates," Patel said.

tags #Economy #fiscal year #Governor #interest rates #RBI #repo rate #Reserve Bank of India #Urjit Patel

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.