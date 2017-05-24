App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 24, 2017 09:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI should soften its stance on interest rates in June credit policy: Kotak Securities

Sluggish economic growth — as indicated by low core inflation —and GST implementation should help keep inflation in check, says a Kotak report.

RBI should soften its stance on interest rates in June credit policy: Kotak Securities

Nikita Vashisht

Moneycontrol News

Broking firm Kotak Securities expects the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to soften its stance on interest rates in the June policy review. That is because the average inflation for the first half of this fiscal is likely to be way below the central bank’s estimate of 4.5 percent — Kotak’s estimate is 3.2 percent.

“Even as we expect the inflation trajectory to inch towards 4.5 percent mark by March 2018, the 2HFY18 average will still remain much lower than the RBI’s estimate of 5 percent,” a Kotak report to clients says.

The RBI had surprised the markets by sounding hawkish on inflation during the April policy review.

However, sluggish economic growth — as indicated by low core inflation — and implementation of the Goods and Service Tax should help keep inflation in check, says the Kotak report.

The broking firm does not see any major global risks to inflation as crude prices are expected to be stable and the rupee is unlikely to weaken much against the dollar.

There are some local factors that could push up inflation, like wage hikes for central government employees, initial hurdles in the implementation of the GST and a weak monsoon.

But the broking firm feels that the RBI has been turning over cautious on inflation since December last year. At the same time, it has missed its inflation estimates consistently over the past few years.

“Over the longer term, significant deviation between estimates and actual outturn could risk a negative effect on expectation settings in an inflation-targeting framework,” says the report, adding, “…ideally we would expect the RBI to review its communication in the June policy to acknowledge the significant downward bias to its estimates.”

And while RBI may soften its tone on inflation, Kotak does not expect RBI to cut policy rates any time soon as the headline inflation for the second half of this year is likely to remain higher than the RBI’s medium-term target of 4 percent.

#Economy #India #RBI

