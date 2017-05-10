App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 10, 2017 04:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI says sharing note ban process details will affect India's economic interests

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was asked to provide a copy of the minutes of the meetings held in its office during which the decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes was taken.

RBI says sharing note ban process details will affect India's economic interests

Six months after the announcement of demonetisation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RBI has declined to share details of the note ban process, saying it would be detrimental to the country's economic interests.

Replying to an RTI query, the central bank said disclosing such details may impede future economic or fiscal policies of Government of India.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was asked to provide a copy of the minutes of the meetings held in its office during which the decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes was taken.

It was also asked to share a copy of the correspondence made with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the Finance Ministry on demonetisation issue.

"The information sought in the query carries sensitive background information including opinions, data, studies/ surveys etc. made prior to the completion of the process of withdrawal of legal tender character of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

"Disclosure of such information would detriment economic interest of the country from the viewpoint of the objectives sought to be achieved by such decision," the RBI said in reply to the RTI application filed by a PTI correspondent.

It is also likely to impede future economic or fiscal policies of Government of India, the central bank said.

The disclosure of information, therefore, qualifies for exemption under section 8 (1) (a) of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, it said.

The section bars sharing of information which would "prejudicially affect the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security, strategic, scientific or economic interests of the state, relation with foreign state or lead to incitement of an offence".

The RBI also said no part of the record (sought by the applicant) can be provided as contemplated in section 10 of the transparency law.

The section allows access to that part of the record which can reasonably be severed from any part that contains exempted information.

Modi had on November 8, 2016 announced demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes as a step aimed at curbing black money.

tags #black money #demonetisation #Economy #Narendra Modi #note ban #Prime Minister #RBI

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.