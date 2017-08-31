App
Aug 31, 2017 04:01 PM IST

RBI sets rupee reference rate at 64.0154 against dollar

The Reserve Bank of India fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 64.0154 against the US dollar and 76.0439 for the euro.

RBI sets rupee reference rate at 64.0154 against dollar

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 64.0154 against the US dollar and 76.0439 for the euro.

The corresponding rates were 63.9431 and 76.4504, yesterday.

According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 82.6961 and 57.91 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.

