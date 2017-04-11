RBI sees room for banks to cut lending rates

Loan borrowers can still keep up hopes of further reduction in bank lending rates as the Reserve Bank of India sees further scope for transmission from policy rates.

After banks announced a sharp reduction in MCLR (marginal cost based lending rates) in January, most banks have kept the lending rates unchanged in the last three months.

?Banks have reduced lending rates, although further scope for a more complete transmission of policy impulses remains, including for small savings and administered rates,? said Urjit Patel, RBI Governor, in his monetary policy statement.

On Thursday, the central bank left policy repo rate ? the rate at which RBI lends to banks ? unchanged at 6.25 percent. Typically, a lending rate cut is preceded by a deposit rate cut for transmission of interest rates from the policy rate cut.

Since January 2015, the RBI has cut repo rate by 175 basis points (bps) while banks? lending rates have declined by about half, especially on the base rate.

Although ahead of the monetary policy decision, three banks including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and Indian Overseas Bank had reduced their respective base rate earlier this week.

About 67 percent of banks? loans are pegged at base rate.

A base rate is the minimum lending rate set by banks largely based on average cost of borrowing.

In order to bring in more transmission of policy rate into banks? loan rates, from April 2016, RBI asked banks to adopt MCLR which is more sensitive to policy rates while taking an interest rate decision.

Post-demonetisation (up to March 31, 2017), 27 public sector banks have reduced their one-year tenure MCLR in the range of 50 to 105 basis points, and 19 private sector banks have done so in the range of 25 to 148 bps, RBI said.

The pricing of interest rates on new home, auto and consumer loans are more or less inclined towards the one-year MCLR rates.

Even as the policy rate remained unchanged since November 2016, the one-year median MCLR declined by a cumulative 70 bps since then.

As per RBI, the monetary policy transmission strengthened in the second half of 2016-17, aided by the surfeit of liquidity with the spur in current and savings account deposits by nearly 40 percent.

During November 2016 ? February 2017, the weighted average lending rate (WALR) of banks for fresh rupee loans was down by 69 bps, whereas the average lending rate on outstanding rupee loans declined by 13 bps only over the same period.

This leaves further room to cut base rates pegged on loans of borrowers prior to April 2016.

Earlier this week, SBI brought down its base rate by 15 basis points (bps) to 9.10 percent effective April 1. HDFC Bank has reduced its base rate by 25 bps to 9 percent, while IOB cut rates by 20 bps to 9.50 percent.