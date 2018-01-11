App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 11, 2018 09:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

RBI says not connected with study on Aadhaar security aspects

As per media reports, a staff paper published by the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology has flagged safety issues related to the unique identity number.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India said neither it nor its researcher were any way connected to a study on security aspects of Aadhaar by one S Ananth.

As per media reports, a staff paper published by the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology has flagged safety issues related to the unique identity number.

In a statement, the RBI said it has come across reports in a section of media attributing a "study on security aspects of Aadhaar by one Shri S Ananth", an adjunct faculty of Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT), to RBI researchers.

"It is clarified that neither the RBI nor its researchers were in any way connected with the study. Further, views expressed by the author are not those of the RBI," the central bank said.

Separately, IDRBT in a statement said that views expressed in the study "have been wrongly" attributed to RBI researchers in certain section of media.

Further, it said the views expressed in the study are "those of the author alone" and do not represent the views of IDRBT or RBI.

It further added that Anant is not a regular faculty of the institute.

IDRBT has been established by the RBI. RBI Deputy Governor B P Kanungo is the chairman of IDRBT Governing Council.

tags #Aadhaar #Economy #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.