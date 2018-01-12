App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 12, 2018 05:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI releases draft directions on hedging of commodity price

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited comments on the draft directions from banks, market participants and other interested parties by January 31.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank has proposed delegating to clients the decisions regarding the quality and tenor on hedging of commodity prices and freight risk.

In its draft directions on the subject, the RBI has also proposed introducing the facility for hedging of indirect price risk for selected metals.

Hedging refers to activity undertaken to reduce an identifiable and measurable risk.

"Eligible entities having exposure to commodity price risk for any eligible commodity may hedge such exposure in overseas markets using any of the permitted instruments," the draft said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited comments on the draft directions from banks, market participants and other interested parties by January 31.

It further said that structured derivatives may be permitted to eligible entities who are listed on recognised domestic stock exchanges and fully owned subsidiaries thereof or entities whose net worth is higher than Rs 200 crore, subject to certain conditions.

"All payments/receipts related to hedging of exposure to commodity price risk and freight risk shall be routed through a special account with the bank for this purpose," it said.

The draft directions have also proposed that the bank should keep on its records full details of all hedge transactions and related remittances made by the entity for this purpose.

tags #Economy #India #Reserve Bank of Bank

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.