RBI releases discussion paper for wholesale, long-term finance banks

Moneycontrol News

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday came out with a discussion paper on wholesale and long-term finance banks to fund infrastructure projects for companies.

?The Wholesale and Long-Term Finance (WLTF) banks will focus primarily on lending to infrastructure sector and small, medium and corporate businesses. They will also mobilise liquidity for banks and financial institutions directly originating priority sector assets, through securitisation of such assets and actively dealing in them as market makers,? the RBI said in a discussion paper released on its website.

Thus, they would further expand markets and encourage product innovation, appropriate price discovery and superior market liquidity. WLTF banks may also ease up the pressure of long maturity loan assets on the books of commercial banks.

The RBI has called for comments on the discussion paper by May 19.

The concept of differentiated banks was first discussed in 2007 and later introduced by the Nachiket Mor Committee.

At present, banks account for 67 percent of the total financial sector assets. As some of them are moving to retail, the central bank in April 2016 said it would explore possibility of setting up more differentiated and niche banks, including those concentrating on wholesale and long-term financing.

RBI has already set the ball rolling by giving licences to small finance and payment banks.

WLTF banks may also offer services related to equity/debt investments, and forex / trade finance to their clients, however their primary offering would be deposits / loan products for wholesale clients and financing of infrastructure sector and core industries.

With superior expertise, such banks will provide refinance to lending institutions and be present in capital markets in the form of aggregators.

The RBI said, "The primary sources of funds for WLTF banks could be a combination of term deposits, debt/equity capital raised from primary market issues or private placement, and term borrowings from banks and other financial institutions."

Further following Mor Committee?s recommendations ? since the primary role of WLTF banks is lending and not the provision of retail deposit services ? they may be permitted to accept deposits only above a large threshold amount.

Therefore, retail segment exposure on their balance sheet would be negligible. Because of this, the minimum capital requirement could be lower at Rs 50 crore and higher level of initial minimum paid-up equity capital of Rs 1,000 crore or more.

Highlighting the disadvantages, RBI said lack of retail exposure may increase costs and also be impacted by the cyclical nature of industrial businesses. It could face financing issues because of lower interest in long-term funds.