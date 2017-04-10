App
Apr 06, 2017 12:57 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

RBI rate move unlikely; may announce tools to manage excess liquidity: Max Life

Mihir Vora, Director and Chief Investment Officer, Max Life in an interview to CNBC-TV18 shared his views on market fundamentals and his expectation from the Reserve Bank of India monetary policy today.

Mihir Vora
Mihir Vora
Director & Chief Investment Officer | Max Life Insurance

Mihir Vora, Director and Chief Investment Officer, Max Life in an interview to CNBC-TV18 shared his views on market fundamentals and his expectation from the Reserve Bank of India monetary policy today.

He does not expect the RBI to move on interest rates but expects it to announce some tools to manage excess liquidity, which could have a short-term negative impact on bond market.

However, it won?t be a major event because the effective rates as far as interbank money markets are concerned are still at low levels, says Vora.

In the interview he also shared the rationale on the house was negative on PSU Banks, IT and pharma.

For full discussion, watch video

