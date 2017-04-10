App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 06, 2017 04:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI projects inflation to rise to 5%

"For 2017-18, inflation is projected to average 4.5 per cent in the first half of the year and 5 per cent in the second half," said the RBI's first bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2017-18.

RBI projects inflation to rise to 5%

The Reserve Bank today projected retail inflation to increase to 5 per cent in the second half of the current fiscal citing risks of El Nino impacting the monsoon and one-off effects of the Goods and Services Tax.

"For 2017-18, inflation is projected to average 4.5 per cent in the first half of the year and 5 per cent in the second half," said the RBI's first bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2017-18.

Risks are evenly balanced around the inflation trajectory at the current juncture and there are upside risks to the baseline projection, it said.

"The main one stems from the uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the south west monsoon in view of the rising probability of an El Nino event around July-August, and its implications for food inflation," RBI said, as it kept the status quo on key interest rate for the third time in a row.

A proactive supply management will play a critical role in staving off pressures on headline inflation, it added. RBI further said that a prominent risk could emanate from managing the implementation of the allowances recommended by the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC).

"In case the increase in house rent allowance as recommended by the 7th CPC is awarded, it will push up the baseline trajectory by an estimated 100-150 basis points over a period of 12-18 months, with this initial statistical impact on the CPI followed up by second order effects," it said.

Also, upside risk arises from the one-off effects of the GST, said the policy statement. The new indirect tax regime is likely to be implemented from July 1. On the downside, RBI said international crude prices have been easing recently and their pass-through to domestic prices of petroleum products should alleviate pressure on headline inflation.

Also, stepped-up procurement operations in the wake of the record production of foodgrains will rebuild buffer stocks and mitigate food price stress, if it materialises. After moderating continuously over the last six months to a historic low, retail inflation measured by year-on-year changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) turned upwards in February to 3.7 per cent. While food prices bottomed out at the preceding month?s level, base effects pushed up inflation in this category.

tags #7th Central Pay Commission #consumer price index #CPI #Economy #El Nino #GDP #Goods and Services Tax #growth #GST #inflation #interest rate #Reserve Bank

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.