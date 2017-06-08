RBI policy opens room for rate cuts in next 3-6 months; be wary of geopolitical events

Kotak Institutional Equities

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in line with market expectations, lowered its FY2018 inflation estimates and sounded seemingly comfortable with the current dynamics.

The tone of the policy was dovish though the RBI clearly awaits more data to take a call on any policy rate move. While the timing and quantum will depend on incoming data prints, the room for rate cuts within the next 3-6 months has opened up.

The tone of the policy, as well as the outlook, was much more balanced in this policy as compared to the April policy. The RBI is now looking at inflation in a range of 2.0-3.5 percent in H1FY18 and 3.5-4.5 percent in H2FY18.

The RBI’s neutral stance fits in well now as it seeks to modulate monetary policy and guide the inflation trajectory around the 4 percent mark on a durable basis.

With RBI revising down its average inflation forecast by around 140 bps and March 2018 forecast by more than 50 bps, it is imperative that the RBI would need to act.

We also need to factor in risks of lower growth (compared to RBI’s estimated FY2018 GVA growth of 7.3 percent) on the back of likely lower government expenditure growth and agriculture production growth (compared to FY2017).

Further, private investment cycle remains weak, and hence, prospects for any sharp uptick in growth are likely to be absent.

A weaker-than-expected growth profile will imply lower inflationary pressures on the back of a wider output gap. This would provide some room for the RBI to reduce policy rate in case CPI inflation trajectory c continues to be favorable.

The RBI has outlined the upside risks to the inflation forecast, namely, (1) monsoon outturn, (2) fiscal slippage owing to loan waivers, (3) higher imported inflation due to geopolitical and financial risks, and (4) 7CPC allowances.

However, we believe that some of these risks may not be too significant now. Food inflation has seen a structural improvement in its momentum over the last 1-2 years helped by prudent government policies.

Further, imported inflation risks do not look too pressing given the weakening global reflation theme as well as favourable global commodity prices and INR outlook.

However, markets need to be cautious of geopolitical risks which could be disruptive for financial markets and have bearing on RBI’s reaction path.

Disclaimer: The author is Vice President & Senior Economist at Kotak Institutional Equities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management.