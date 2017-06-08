RBI policy meet: 3 reasons why MPC adopted wait-and-watch stance on inflation

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by the RBI Governor Urjit Patel decided to keep the key repo rate unchanged at 6.25 percent and the reverse repo rate at 6.0 percent at its bi-monthly policy meet on Wednesday.

The decision underpinned the neutral stance of the RBI, which has a mandate to target medium term consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 percent, give or take 2 percent while supporting growth.

In its official policy statement, the RBI said that premature action at this stage "risks disruptive policy reversals later and loss of credibility". The committee will continue to watch the incoming data closely.

Here are the reasons why RBI decided to maintain a neutral stance.

International political instability

The current unstable geopolitical climate is one of the key factors. The volatility in the Eurozone, the stabilised growth in China and its large credit-fuelled debts taken up and the recent recession in South Africa are the major events on RBI's radar. It believes that such risks could elevate and materialize in the near future.

On the domestic front

Retail inflation, measured by year-on-year changes in the consumer price index (CPI), plunged to a historic low in April. The sharp fall in food prices, primarily pulses and vegetables, due to a large supply glut in the mandis, with the rock-bottom sales during the demonetisation period accelerated the fall. Also, the increase in inflation in fuel prices, the LPG prices and kerosene led to this fall.

The RBI has projected headline inflation in the range of 2.0-3.5 percent in the first half of the year and 3.5-4.5 percent in the second half if the April numbers are sustained.

The monsoon will play a crucial role in dictating the effectiveness of food management and eventual evolution of risks.

Along with the domestic and global risks, the 7th Pay Commission as well as farm loan waivers are the other upside risks.

However, the MPC clarified that implementation of the Goods & Services Tax (GST) is not expected to have a material impact on overall inflation.

Spending to rise

The central bank believes that ongoing remonetisation would enable a pick-up in the discretionary consumer spending, especially in cash-intensive segments of the economy.

Furthermore, reductions in banks lending rates post-demonetisation should support both consumption and investment demand of households and stress-free corporates.

The projection of real Goss Value Addition (GVA) growth for 2017-18 has accordingly been revised to 7.3 percent, down 10 basis points.