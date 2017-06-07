RBI policy as it happened: MPC leaves rates unchanged, lowers inflation forecast

Live now
Jun 07, 2017 04:09 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The MPC today decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.25 percent, while cutting SLR by 50 basis points to 20 percent. The forecast on inflation was also lowered, given the lower inflation numbers for April. Market participants perceived the policy to be more dovish than the previous one, thereby increasing the probability of a rate cut in the August policy review. Both bonds and the rupee appreciated after the announcement, with the 10-year benchmark bond yield trading down at 6.57 percent and the rupee appreciating 9 paise to 64.34 to the dollar.
KVS Manian of Kotak Mahindra Bank says probability of rate cut in August has definitely gone up.
Benchmark bond -- 6.79, 2027 -- yield trading lower at 6.56 percent post monetary policy announcement. Dealers said that yield could fall more particularly because of dovish interpretation of the policy statement.
Analysts expect bond yields to remain range-bound between 6.50 percent and 6.70 percent post monetary-policy announcement. Most of them find MPC's comments dovish and expect bond yields to trend lower in the near term.
RBI: MPC noted that incoming data suggest that the transitory effects of demonetisation have lingered on in price formations relating to salient food items, entangled with excess supply conditions with respect to fruits and vegetables, pulses and cereals.
RBI: It needs to be assessed as to whether or not the unusually low momentum in the inflation reading for April will endure.
RBI: The projection of real GVA (gross value added) growth for 2017-18 has accordingly been revised 10 bps downwards from the April 2017 projection to 7.3 percent, with risks evenly balanced
PK Gupta of SBI: Interest rate on large value home loans of above Rs 75 lakh to go down
USD-INR trading at 64.33, nearly 10 paise stronger than its previous close.
Abheek Barua of HDFC Bank says rate cut in August not a certainty.