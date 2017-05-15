App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 15, 2017 01:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI on hold for now, 50 bps rate hike likely in 2018: Nomura

According to Japanese financial services major Nomura, the RBI is looking through the current low inflation prints and may keep policy rates unchanged in 2017.

RBI on hold for now, 50 bps rate hike likely in 2018: Nomura

The Reserve Bank is expected to keep rates on hold this year as near-term inflation outlook is benign, but a cumulative 50 bps hike in 2018 is likely as growth accelerates, says a report.

According to Japanese financial services major Nomura, the RBI is looking through the current low inflation prints and may keep policy rates unchanged in 2017.

However, as growth and inflation pick up, a move towards tightening the policy bias with a cumulative 50 bps repo rate hike in 2018, starting next April, is expected. Retail inflation based on consumer price index (CPI) dropped to 2.99 per cent in April over last year, mainly due to lower cost of food items, including pulses and vegetables.

Wholesale inflation data this time were based on new series with revised base year of 2011-12 as against 2004-05. The WPI based inflation, based on the new series, slipped to a four-month low of 3.85 per cent in April as both food articles and manufactured items eased.

Though the near-term inflation outlook is very benign, Nomura expects headline CPI inflation to rise sharply to 5.5-6 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2017 and first half of 2018, before stabilising around its steady state of around 5 per cent in the second half of 2018.

"... as growth accelerates due to lagged effects of easier financial conditions and as it becomes clear that inflation will continue to stay above its medium-term target of 4 per cent owing to still-elevated inflation expectations, we expect the RBI to move towards a tightening policy bias towards end-2017 and hike repo rates by a cumulative 50 bps in 2018, starting next April," the report added.

Earlier this month, the RBI left key policy rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent for the third review in a row, citing upside risks to inflation. It had, however, increased the reverse repo rate -- which it pays to banks for parking funds with it -- by 0.25 per cent to 6 per cent, narrowing the policy rate corridor.

tags #CPI #Economy #inflation #RBI #Reserve Bank #WPI

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.