App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 11, 2018 03:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI net buys $864 mn of US currency in November

In the month, the central bank purchased USD 2.570 billion from the spot market and sold USD 1.706 billion, according to the latest RBI data released today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank remained net buyer of the US currency in November as it purchased USD 864 million from the spot market.

In the month, the central bank purchased USD 2.570 billion from the spot market and sold USD 1.706 billion, according to the latest RBI data released today.

In October, the central bank net bought USD 852 million of the greenback, and sold USD 1.058 billion and purchased USD 1.910 billion from the market.

In September, it had bought USD 1.259 billion of the US currency on net basis.

The central bank's intervention in the forex market is to curb volatility in the rupee and not to target a price band for the local unit.

In November 2016, RBI was a net seller of the US currency, after it bought USD 19.127 billion and sold USD 21.845 billion in the spot market.

In FY17, RBI had bought USD 12.351 billion of dollars on net basis. It had bought USD 71.764 billion and sold USD 59.413 billion in the spot market in the previous fiscal.

In fiscal 2016 too, the central bank was a net buyer of dollar to the tune of USD 10.209 billion.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net forward purchase at the end of November was USD 30.615 billion. The net forward purchase at the end of October was USD 31.374 billion, the data showed.

tags #Economy #RBI #Reserve Bank

most popular

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.