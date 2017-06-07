RBI Policy: MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.25%; Urjit Patel sees inflation falling to 2%-3.5% near term

Moneycontrol News

Along expected lines, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) today kept the key policy rate unchanged at 6.25 percent for the fourth time in a row.

After deliberations for two days on Tuesday and Wednesday, the MPC headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel maintained status quo for the second bi-monthly monetary policy for 2017-18.

The key policy repo rate, which is the rate at which banks borrow short term funds from the RBI, now remains at 6.25 percent while the reverse repo stands at 6.00 percent.

Of the six members, 5 members voted in favour of status quo while one put in a dissent.

To address the bad loan stress on the banks' financials, the central bank said it will continue to work in partnership with the government to address the stress in banks’ balance sheets.

“The decision of the MPC is consistent with a neutral stance of monetary policy in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 percent within a band of +/- 2 percent, while supporting growth,” RBI said in the policy statement.

The projection of real GVA (gross value added) growth for 2017-18 has accordingly been revised 10 bps downwards from the April 2017 projection to 7.3 percent, with risks evenly balanced, the RBI said.

If the configurations evident in April are sustained, then absent policy interventions, headline inflation is projected in the range of 2.0-3.5 percent in the first half of the year and 3.5-4.5 percent in the second half.

On liquidity front, the RBI also reduced the Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) of all banks to 20 percent from 20.50 percent of their net deposits from the fortnight starting June 24.

This is done in order to give greater flexibility to banks to comply with the LCR (liquidity coverage ratio) at 100 percent on January 1, 2019, in an efficient manner.

SLR is the part of deposits to be parked in the form of government bonds.

The minutes of the meetings are expected to be published 14 days from now.

The RBI had also paused in December, February and April policy while changing its accommodative stance to neutral in February.

In the April policy, the RBI kept the rates unchanged citing upside risks to inflation.

The April retail inflation dipped to 2.99 percent year-on-year from 3.89 percent in March. Even as lower food price inflation and the so-called base effect played a role in calming retail inflation, non-food, non-oil core inflation, too, witnessed moderation.

Wholesale inflation also dropped to 3.9 percent in April from 5.3 percent in March, a revised base year.

Further, the GDP growth for the March quarter registered a 6.1 percent growth, much lower than the estimate of 7.1 percent accelerated by the effects of demonetisation.

Since January 2015, when the rate easing cycle started, the RBI has reduced repo rate by 175 bps or 1.75 percentage points.

Retail inflation was at a three-year low of 3.41 percent in December from 3.63 percent the previous month thanks to excess supply of vegetables given the weak demand as a fallout of demonetisation.

This is in line with RBI’s target of inflation at 5 percent by March 2017 and government’s target of keeping inflation around 4 percent, with a band of 2 percent on either side in the next 4 years.