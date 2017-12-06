RBI Monetary Policy: Inflation target raised to 4.3-4.7% for H2FY18 — as it happened

Debit card transactions will get a boost as the Reserve Bank of India will put a limit on merchant discount rate (MDR) and create a framework for asset-light acceptance infrastructure.

A differentiated MDR for asset-light acceptance infrastructure and a cap on absolute amount of MDR per transaction will be prescribed, RBI said after its monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

The revised MDR aims at achieving the twin objectives of increased usage of debit cards and ensuring sustainability of the business for the entities involved. The revised instructions for MDR on debit card transactions will be issued later on Wednesday.

