RBI Monetary Policy: Key takeaways; view on remonetisation, GDP, inflation

Moneycontrol News

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee on Thursday kept the repo rate--the rate at which RBI lends short term funds to banks--unchanged, and hiked the reverse repo rate--the rate at which RBI borrows from banks--by 25 basis points. Here is a quick read of the policy document:

- Global growth indicators suggest signs of stronger activity in most advanced economies (AEs)

- Outlook gradually improving for emerging market economies (EMEs), with indications that the slowdown characterising 2016 could be bottoming out.

- Global trade volumes showing signs of improvement, with exports rising strongly in several EMEs as well as in some AEs with weak currencies.

- Food prices firming up globally, driven by cereals.

- Significant loss of momentum across domestic industry, barring electricity generation. The services sector also slowed, pulled down by trade, hotels, transport and communication as well as financial, real estate and professional services.

- Government expenditure made up for weakness in private consumption and capital formation to some extent.

- Foodgrains production at an all-time high, bumper production of pulses to keep the price of pulses under check ? domestic price of pulses already below minimum support price (MSP).

- Indicators such as exports and non-oil non-gold imports suggest a brighter outlook for industry. But over capacity in several industries could be a drag on investment.

- Activity in the services sector improving. Rural demand depressed, but high-frequency indicators relating to railway traffic, telephone subscribers, foreign tourist arrivals, passenger car and commercial vehicles regaining pace.

- Reserve Bank?s industrial outlook survey indicates that pricing power is returning to corporates as profit margins get squeezed by input costs

- Inflation excluding food and fuel persisting and significantly above headline inflation since September 2016.

- With progressive remonetisation, the surplus liquidity in the banking system declined from a peak of Rs 7,956 billion on January 4 to an average of Rs 6,014 billion in February and further down to Rs 4,806 billion in March.

- Surge in imports in January and February 2017 mainly due to hardening of commodity prices such as crude oil and coal. Non-oil non-gold imports continue to grow at a modest pace, though capital goods imports remain sluggish.

- For the year as a whole, the current account deficit is likely to remain muted at less than 1 per cent of GDP.

- Headline CPI inflation set to be below target of 5.0 per cent for Q4 of 2016-17. For 2017-18, inflation projected to average 4.5 per cent in the first half of the year and 5 per cent in the second half.

- A strengthening global economy may lift commodity prices further and pass through into domestic inflation.

- Government deficit-- high by international comparison--poses yet another risk for the path of inflation, which is likely to be exacerbated by farm loan waivers.

- GDP growth (gross value added) projected to strengthen to 7.4 per cent in 2017-18 from 6.7 per cent in 2016-17, with risks evenly balanced.

- Remonetisation, falling interest rates, GST, Budget proposals for capital expenditure, Bankruptcy Code, strong IPO market to boost sentiment and drive acceleration in economic growth.

- Banks have cut rates, but there is more room for rates to fall, including rates on small savings instruments.