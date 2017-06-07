RBI Monetary Policy Committee cuts FY18 growth forecast to 7.3%

Moneycontrol News

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.25 percent and lowered the inflation projection hinting at a less hawkish tone. Also, the central bank lowered economic growth projection to 7.3 percent from 7.4 percent for FY18.

“With the CSO’s provisional estimates for 2016-17, the projection of real GVA growth for 2017-18 has accordingly been revised 10 bps downwards from the April 2017 projection to 7.3 per cent, with the risks evenly balanced. The continuing remonetisation should enable a pickup in discretionary consumer spending, especially in cash-intensive segments of the economy,” the central bank said in a statement after the second bimonthly money policy review of the current financial year.

The RBI highlighted growth concerns and said it favours a focused intervention to improve lending and spur growth.

“The reductions in the banks’ lending rates post demonetisation should support both consumption and investment demand of households and stress-free corporates. Moreover, government spending continues to be robust, cushioning the impact of a slowdown in other constituents. The implementation of proposals in the Union Budget should crowd in private investment as the business environment improves with structural reforms, including the GST, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, and the abolition of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board,” the RBI said in the statement.