App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 15, 2018 07:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI may revise upwards inflation forecast for the year

The Reserve Bank is likely to raise its inflation forecast for March and may leave the key rates unchanged in the upcoming policy review next month, says a report.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With the latest inflation prints moving up, the Reserve Bank is likely to raise its inflation forecast for March and may leave the key rates unchanged in the upcoming policy review next month, says a report.

Retail inflation based on consumer price index (CPI), inched up to 5.21 per cent in December from 4.88 per cent in November, while headline inflation based on wholesale prices eased to 3.58 per cent in December from 3.93 per cent in November.

DBS Bank in a report today said firm inflation at a time when growth is showing early signs of a revival and fiscal slippage risks are on the rise, puts the central bank in a tight spot.

"The upcoming February's policy review is likely to see RBI raise its FY18 inflation forecasts and lower the growth projection, currently at 6.7 per cent. We expect the benchmark repo rate to be held unchanged at 6 per cent next month," the report said.

related news

In the December review, RBI had increased its inflation forecast in the range 4.3-4.7 per cent in Q3 and Q4 from 4.2-4.6 percent estimated in the October review.

DBS said clear guidance from RBI in the upcoming policy will be key in guiding the markets, going ahead.

"If the central bank perceives the current bout of firm inflation as transient as the impact of one-off factors like GST, spike rental allowances, and base effects, to roll off, rates are likely to remain on a prolonged pause," the report said.

It has currently factored in no change in rates in 2018 and two 25 basis points hikes next year.

The report, however, said policy tightening moves may be brought forward to mid-2018 (one 25 bps hike) if FY19 the Budget due carries signs of a sharp fiscal slippages due to a jump in spending or if food prices increases as there are concerns that this year's supply glut in some crops might lead to a shift in production trends next year and a concomitant shortage in supply.

The RBI may also increase the rates if crude prices firm up further or there is a sharp rupee fall or if global monetary policy changes.

"A combination of these factors could push inflation past 5 per cent on a sustained basis," the report added.

tags #Economy #India

most popular

Sensex@highs, inches closer to Mount 35K! 10 stocks which could give up to 40% return

Sensex@highs, inches closer to Mount 35K! 10 stocks which could give up to 40% return

Oil near three-year highs on output cuts despite rising North American rig count

Oil near three-year highs on output cuts despite rising North American rig count

Record highs likely to continue for Nifty; 4 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Record highs likely to continue for Nifty; 4 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.