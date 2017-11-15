App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Nov 14, 2017 12:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI may leave rates on hold after higher prices: Experts

Retail inflation, a key input for RBI in setting the key interest rate, has been rising consistently since June amid a slowdown in factory output measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Stronger food and fuel inflation pushed up headline CPI inflation to a 7-month high in October and accordingly, the Reserve Bank is expected to stay on hold in its upcoming policy review meet next month, a majority of experts believe.

Costlier food items, particularly vegetables, drove retail inflation in October to a 7-month high of 3.58 per cent.

Retail inflation, a key input for RBI in setting the key interest rate, has been rising consistently since June amid a slowdown in factory output measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Apart from retail inflation, the other key data point for RBI's action is the GDP growth print due later this month.

related news

"Given the rise in headline inflation and steady core inflation, we do not expect the RBI to ease further in the December monetary policy meeting," Morgan Stanley said in a research note.

Japanese financial services major Nomura also believes that HRA and GST effects are to be blamed for higher underlying momentum in inflation and accordingly, the Reserve Bank is expected to stay on hold through 2018.

"Given higher oil prices, likely above-4 per cent inflation in coming quarters and risks of a fiscal slippage, we expect the RBI to stay on hold through 2018, including at the December 6 policy meeting," Nomura said in a research note.

BofA Merrill Lynch, however, believes a December rate by by the RBI is still on the table.

"On our part, we continue to expect the RBI MPC (monetary policy committee) to cut (rate) on December 6 to signal a bank lending rate cut, before the 'busy' October-March industrial season intensifies, to support recovery," BofA Merrill Lynch said in a research note.

It further noted that the time is ripe for banks to cut lending rates with sufficient liquidity emanating from RBI forex intervention as well as bank recapitalisation.

The Reserve Bank of India, in its policy review meet on October 4, kept benchmark interest rate unchanged on fears of rising inflation while lowering growth forecast to 6.7 per cent for the current fiscal.

tags #Economy #India #interest rates #RBI #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.