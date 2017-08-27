App
Aug 23, 2017 11:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI may introduce new Rs 200 notes from September: Report

For the first time in history, Reserve Bank of India is very likely to rollout the new Rs 200 notes from August end or early September 

RBI may introduce new Rs 200 notes from September: Report

Moneycontrol News 

The Reserve Bank of India will be introducing Rs 200 notes by end of August or early September, reports Economic Times, quoting sources.

The new denomination notes, which will initially have a print run of 50 crore, will help the banking regulator and the government launch a renewed fight against black money and counterfeit currency.

Demonetisation, which illegalised the popular Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes overnight, is largely believed to be the first major step taken to immobilise the black market in Asia's third biggest economy.

Also Read: New Rs 200 note with additional security features coming soon?

The Rs 200 notes will help bridge the gap between Rs 100 and Rs 500 notes. A source speaking to Economic Times said that the RBI believes the Rs 200 notes will become a 'very popular' denomination.

New Rs 200 Currency Note: Everything You Need To Know

Chief Economist at State Bank of India Soumya Kanti Ghosh pointed out in an interview to the newspaper that the new notes will ease the 'operational difficulties' faced by the common man.

Also Read: New Rs 200 currency note to released soon: Reports

When Rs 2000 notes were introduced after demonetisation, there were reports of illegal hoarding. When higher denomination notes take up a higher proportion of currency in circulation it triggers illegal hoarding thereby adding to unaccounted money.

The move to introduce the Rs 200 notes is expected to lessen the problem of unaccounted, untaxed-for cash in the Indian economy, reports the newspaper.

Also read: RBI to release a new Rs 50 note soon.

