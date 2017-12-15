App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 15, 2017 08:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI levies Rs 5 crore penalty on Syndicate Bank for breaching KYC norms

This comes on the heels of RBI fining private sector lender IndusInd Bank Rs 2 crore for non-compliance of asset recognition norms.

Beena Parmar @BeenaParmar
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Syndicate Bank has emerged as the latest entrant on the Reserve Bank of India's hit list for violation of norms.

The central bank on December 12 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 5 crore on the public sector lender for violating the Know Your Customer (KYC)/Anti-Money Laundering (AML) norms.

This comes on the heels of RBI fining private sector lender IndusInd Bank Rs 2 crore for non-compliance of asset recognition norms.

The banking regulator has exercised these powers vested with it under the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act.

related news

"A scrutiny was conducted by RBI of certain branches of the bank in the aftermath of a fraud reported in these branches. Based on the findings of the scrutiny and examination of related documents obtained in this regard, a Notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with directions/guidelines issued by RBI," RBI said in its statement on its website.

After considering the bank’s reply and oral submissions made in the personal hearing, RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charges of non-compliance with RBI directions/guidelines were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, it added.

Earlier, RBI had penalised Union Bank of India Rs 2 crore for non-compliance of KYC norms.

In October, Yes Bank  was fined Rs 6 crore for non-compliance of asset disclosures and security breach disclosure rules while IDFC Bank was fined Rs 2 crore not adhering to the loans and advances norms.

tags #banking #Business #Economy #IDFC Bank #RBI #Yes Bank

most popular

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.