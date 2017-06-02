Now, RBI invokes prompt corrective action on Dena Bank, too

Moneycontrol News

After IDBI Bank and UCO Bank, government-owned Dena Bank has also been put under the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework owing to its high bad loans and negative return on assets (ROA).

“Reserve Bank of lndia, vide their letter dated May 31, 2017 , has initiated Prompt Corrective Action for Dena Bank in view of high net NPAs and negative RoAs,” Dena Bank said in a filing on BSE.

The public sector bank, however, maintained that this action will not have any material impact on the performance of the bank. "[Bank] will contribute to improve the internal controls and improvement in its activities.”

As on March end 2017, Dena Bank’s gross NPAs (non-performing assets) or bad loans as a percentage of gross advances worsened to 16.27 percent from 9.98 percent as at March end 2016. Similarly, net NPAs as a percentage of net advances deteriorated to 10.66 percent (6.35 percent).

The PCA action was around the corner given that the bank had breached risk threshold 1 on ROA — two consecutive years of negative ROA of 0.75 in FY16 and 0.67 in FY17 — and risk threshold 2 on net NPAs — of greater than or equal to 9 percent but less than 12 percent.

Anticipating the invocation of PCA post results, Dena Bank Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Kumar had said that under the PCA, there may be some restrictions on branch expansion. Outlining his plan to get the bank out of PCA, Kumar wanted to give more loans to segments such as retail where there is less risk weight and provisioning and bring down the gross NPAs.

In April, the RBI said that capital, asset quality and profitability would be the basis of the PCA framework on which the banks would be monitored and has defined three kinds of risk thresholds.

In a notification issued by RBI, it said that the mandatory action that would be taken when a bank breaches the risk threshold includes restriction on dividend payment/remittance of profits, restriction on branch expansion, higher provisions, restriction on management compensation and director's fees.