App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jun 02, 2017 04:41 PM IST |

Now, RBI invokes prompt corrective action on Dena Bank, too

Now, RBI invokes prompt corrective action on Dena Bank, too

Moneycontrol News

After IDBI Bank and UCO Bank, government-owned Dena Bank has also been put under the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework owing to its high bad loans and negative return on assets (ROA).

“Reserve Bank of lndia, vide their letter dated May 31, 2017 , has initiated Prompt Corrective Action for Dena Bank in view of high net NPAs and negative RoAs,” Dena Bank said in a filing on BSE.

The public sector bank, however, maintained that this action will not have any material impact on the performance of the bank. "[Bank] will contribute to improve the internal controls and improvement in its activities.”

As on March end 2017, Dena Bank’s gross NPAs (non-performing assets) or bad loans as a percentage of gross advances worsened to 16.27 percent from 9.98 percent as at March end 2016. Similarly, net NPAs as a percentage of net advances deteriorated to 10.66 percent (6.35 percent).

The PCA action was around the corner given that the bank had breached risk threshold 1 on ROA — two consecutive years of negative ROA of 0.75 in FY16 and 0.67 in FY17 — and risk threshold 2 on net NPAs — of greater than or equal to 9 percent but less than 12 percent.

Anticipating the invocation of PCA post results, Dena Bank Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Kumar had said that under the PCA, there may be some restrictions on branch expansion. Outlining his plan to get the bank out of PCA, Kumar wanted to give more loans to segments such as retail where there is less risk weight and provisioning and bring down the gross NPAs.

In April, the RBI said that capital, asset quality and profitability would be the basis of the PCA framework on which the banks would be monitored and has defined three kinds of risk thresholds.

In a notification issued by RBI, it said that the mandatory action that would be taken when a bank breaches the risk threshold includes restriction on dividend payment/remittance of profits, restriction on branch expansion, higher provisions, restriction on management compensation and director's fees.

tags #bad loans #Business #Companies #Dena Bank #IDBI Bank #NPAs #RBI #Reserve Bank of India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.