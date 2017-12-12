App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 12, 2017 09:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI hikes FPI caps in G-secs by Rs 11,200 cr to Rs 3,01,500 cr

Under the revised norms, which are applicable for the March quarter, FPIs will be able to invest up to Rs 2,56,400 crore in Central government securities, up from Rs 2,50,000 crore earlier.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank today revised upwards the foreign portfolio investors' (FPIs) holdings limits in government securities by an aggregate of Rs 11,200 crore to Rs 3,01,500 crore for this financial year.

Under the revised norms, which are applicable for the March quarter, FPIs will be able to invest up to Rs 2,56,400 crore in Central government securities, up from Rs 2,50,000 crore earlier, the RBI said.

They will also be able to invest Rs 45,100 crore in state development loans (SDLs) as against Rs 39,3 00 crore earlier, the central bank said.

In Central government securities, the limits under the general category have been increased to Rs 1,91,300 crore from the earlier Rs 1,89,700 crore, while the same under the long- term category have been raised to Rs 65,100 crore from the earlier Rs 60,300 crore, it said.

In SDLs, the general category limits for FPIs now stand revised at Rs 31,500 crore from Rs 30,000 crore earlier, while the long-term ones have been set at Rs 13,600 crore from the earlier Rs 9,300 crore, it said.

The central bank said operational guidelines relating to allocation and monitoring of limits will be issued by the Securities and Exchange Board.

tags #Economy

most popular

Top 7 stocks which could grow from small & midcap stock to largecaps: Porinju

Top 7 stocks which could grow from small & midcap stock to largecaps: Porinju

The Unitech story: Rise and fall of the realty player

The Unitech story: Rise and fall of the realty player

Trading in bitcoin futures just brought Armageddon closer

Trading in bitcoin futures just brought Armageddon closer

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.