After ordinance gives its teeth, RBI gets tough with banks on timelines

Hours after an ordinance was notified on Friday giving the Reserve Bank of India more teeth in a bid to resolve bad loans, the central bank empowered bankers to bypass Board approval and implement a decision with the assent of 60 percent of lenders and 50 percent of borrowers.

Not sticking to the framework and timelines may attract monetary penalty, RBI said.

“Any non-adherence to these instructions and timelines specified under the Framework shall attract monetary penalties on the concerned banks,” RBI said in a notification on its website late Friday.

The framework will be published by the RBI in the next few weeks.

Banks will not require Board approval to implement the Joint Lenders’ Forum (JLF) decision and that the banks must adhere to the timelines prescribed by the framework of the corrective action plan (CAP), RBI said.

Recognising the delay in implementation for decisions on resolution, the central bank said that banks who do not agree with the plan will be given an exit option.

“Lenders must scrupulously adhere to the timelines prescribed in the Framework for finalising and implementing the CAP. To facilitate timely decision making, it has been decided that, henceforth, the decisions agreed upon by a minimum of 60 percent of creditors by value and 50 percent of creditors by number in the JLF would be considered as the basis for deciding the CAP, and will be binding on all lenders, subject to the exit (by substitution) option available in the Framework,” RBI said.

Additionally, “voting on the final proposal before the JLF shall be unambiguous and unconditional” and the bank shall “implement the JLF decision without any additional conditionalities”.

The central bank added that lenders shall ensure that their representatives in the JLF are equipped with appropriate mandates, and that decisions taken at the JLF are implemented by the lenders within the timelines.

Earlier in the day, the Modi government had notified the ordinance to amend the Banking Regulation Act, empowering the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and banks to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against chronic defaulters.

“The Central Government may by order authorise the Reserve Bank to issue directions to any banking company to initiate insolvency resolution process in respect of a default, under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016,” the gazette notification said.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved an ordinance allowing RBI to deal with bad loans on a case-to-case basis as opposed to following a set of broad guidelines and rules for all non-performing assets (NPAs).

The amended section 35 An of the Banking Regulation Act will allow RBI, “from time to time,” to issue directions to the banking companies for resolution of stressed assets.

“The RBI may specify one or more authorities or committees to advise banking companies on a resolution of stressed assets,” the notification said.

India’s banks have been beset with non-performing assets (NPAs), loans that have turned bad. Total NPAs at the end of December 31, 2016, is estimated to have crossed Rs 7 lakh crore.

At a press conference on Friday evening, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the amendments would help expedite commercial decision making of banks, which will facilitate early resolution of stressed assets.

"The objective of this Act is that the present status quo can't continue," Jaitley told the reporters here.

"A paralysis in the name of autonomy is detrimental to the economy itself and therefore, that really requires to be broken," he added.

There is a list of stressed assets that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will look into, Jaitley said, without further divulging details.