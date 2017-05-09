App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 09, 2017 10:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI extends BBPS deadline by seven months

The Reserve Bank today extended the last date for companies undertaking billing business under the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) by seven months to December 31, 2017.

RBI extends BBPS deadline by seven months

The Reserve Bank today extended the last date for companies undertaking billing business under the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) by seven months to December 31, 2017.

"This extension is in view of the difficulties expressed by various entities in meeting the deadline," it added.

The extension applies to those companies wanting to become an agent of an authorised Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit (BBPOU) or also exit the business of bill payments, it said in a statement.

This will include companies which did not apply for authorisation as a BBPOU or whose application for BBPOU has been returned by RBI and also ones which were granted extension of time by RBI but were not able to achieve and report the required networth by December 31, 2016, it said.

The RBI may also consider re-opening the process of granting of approvals or authorisation to operate as BBPOUs by inviting fresh applications at a future date depending on the developments, growth and expansion in the scope of BBPS, the apex bank said.

As per the guidelines for implementation of BBPS dated November 28, 2014, banks and non-bank entities presently engaged in the bill payment activities covered under the current scope of BBPS can participate in BBPS either as Bharat Bill Payment Operating Units (BBPOUs) or as an agent of an authorised BBPOU.

tags #Business #Economy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.