App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 05, 2017 07:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI elevates Malvika Sinha as Executive Director

Malvika Sinha will look after Foreign Exchange Department, Department of Government and Bank Accounts and Internal Debt Management Department.

RBI elevates Malvika Sinha as Executive Director
Beena Parmar

Moneycontrol News

The Reserve Bank of India has appointed insider Malvika Sinha as Executive Director (ED) to replace B P Kanungo, who was appointed as the Deputy Governor on April 3, 2017.

Malvika Sinha, who also took charge on April 3 as Executive Director, will look after Foreign Exchange Department, Department of Government and Bank Accounts and Internal Debt Management Department, RBI said.

Prior to being promoted as ED, Sinha was Principal Chief General Manager, Department of Co-operative Banking Supervision in the Reserve Bank.

Sinha joined Reserve Bank in 1982 and as a career central banker served in the areas of regulation and supervision, foreign exchange and government and bank accounts in the Bank.

Sinha holds a Masters Degree from University of Bombay and has done her Masters in Public Administration. She is also a Certificated Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers.

tags #BP Kunango #ED #Malvika Sinha #News #RBI #Reserve Bank #Reserve Bank of India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.