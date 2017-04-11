RBI elevates Malvika Sinha as Executive Director

Moneycontrol News

The Reserve Bank of India has appointed insider Malvika Sinha as Executive Director (ED) to replace B P Kanungo, who was appointed as the Deputy Governor on April 3, 2017.

Malvika Sinha, who also took charge on April 3 as Executive Director, will look after Foreign Exchange Department, Department of Government and Bank Accounts and Internal Debt Management Department, RBI said.

Prior to being promoted as ED, Sinha was Principal Chief General Manager, Department of Co-operative Banking Supervision in the Reserve Bank.

Sinha joined Reserve Bank in 1982 and as a career central banker served in the areas of regulation and supervision, foreign exchange and government and bank accounts in the Bank.

Sinha holds a Masters Degree from University of Bombay and has done her Masters in Public Administration. She is also a Certificated Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers.