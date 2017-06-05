RBI Deputy Guv Mundra calls for data bank to resolve bad loans

Moneycontrol News

Among steps to resolve bad loans, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor SS Mundra called for setting up data bank . This will act as a national data archive maintaining the information of all regulators and lenders lending to large borrowers.

The proposed data bank collection will be in addition to what is already collected under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

This will avoid loopholes in information — giving the lender a clearer picture of the borrower's background, past transactions, etc.

The archive will help the lender to double check the borrower's claims with excise and customs. "When there is a consortium lending, the bank will know the circular movement of money," Mundra told Mint.

Apart from this data bank framework, there are many more reforms to help resolve bad loans.

In May, RBI said it will reconstitute the oversight committees and a larger role to credit rating agencies is foreseen. Oversight committees are those who keep a check on the government operations pertained to the State's funds. Credit rating agencies determine the credibility of a borrower; a bad borrower is likely to default loan repayments.

This data bank set-up is similar to the 2014 Central Repository of Information on Large Credit (CRILC). This, however, only helped banks to spot borrowers who might default. It was based on the information the borrower had shared with the banks.

The government ordered the RBI to mediate asset-crunch cases directly. However, the central bank will not actively resolve the bad loans. The regulator will only discuss with stakeholders to relieve the problem of stressed assets. More time or toleration of dealing in bad loans will not be permitted to lenders by the RBI.

The RBI is expected to release a "value optimising" approach to resolve asset-crunch cases soon.

In order to resolve bad loans, the banks will forego the principal amounts and interest payments. This is also known as "haircuts." Haircut is the difference between the actual price of the security and the price which a stakeholder bargains the security for.

According to Mundra, the public sector banks will bring in a major capital share as the State is their largest shareholder. The RBI has also put in motion steps which will help the public sector banks to improve their capital efficiency.

“We will move from incurred loss to expected credit loss...On a net-net basis, it would entail more provisioning and more capital requirement,” Mundra said.