RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya proposes creative ways to deal with ailing govt banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed private capital raising, non-core asset sales, mergers, tough prompt corrective action and government stake sale to deal with weak public sector banks.

“I wish to propose that we deal with the ailing public sector banks in creative ways instead of just propping them up with state aid,” said RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya addressing an event by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Ladies Organisation.

There have been clarion calls for more government funding for recapitalisation of public sector banks. However, the government runs the risk of ending up paying for it fully as owners.

Quoting the Global Financial Stability Report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at the FICCI event, Acharya said, “Indian industrial sector is now among the most heavily indebted in the world in terms of the ability of its cash flows to meet its bank loan repayments and it comes out as worse-off compared to other emerging economies in terms of how little bank capital it has set aside to provision for losses on its assets.”

While such under provisioning problem extends to some of the private banks too, the scale of the problem is three to four times magnified in case of public sector banks.

According to him, “A bank not keeping adequate capital buffer to absorb losses on its loans that are more or less known to be arriving soon is akin to not preparing to rescue with emergency a person who has slipped off the terrace of a skyscraper, and instead in the midst of his almost surely fatal descent, hoping that the laws of gravity would somehow freeze and work differently this time.”

Under its Indradhanush programme, the central government has proposed to infuse Rs 70,000 crore in state-owned banks over four years till 2019 while they will have to raise a further Rs 1.1 lakh crore from the markets to meet their capital requirements in line with global Basel III risk norms.

The government has already planned capital infusion based on the individual banks' performance and warned the weaker ones to meet specific targets to be eligible for the government capital.

The Deputy Governor said funds from the private sector might be a good way to restore some discipline and get the bank shareholders, boards and management to more seriously care about the quality of lending decisions.

Another form of raising capital would be that banks can sell their non-core assets which are in good shape such as insurance subsidiaries, market-making divisions, foreign branches, etc. which can be readily sold.

Reiterating his superior Governor Urjit Patel’s call for mergers in the banking sector, Acharya said the system will be better off if they are consolidated into fewer but healthier banks. Further, under-capitalised banks could be shown some tough love and be subjected to corrective action as per guidelines released RBI this month and that government could sell its stake to re-privatise some of the nationalised banks.

Acharya, who took over as the Deputy Governor in January this year, has also been vocal on suggesting ways to resolve the banks’ bad loan problems by setting up a private and a quasi-government bad bank with independent professionals to manage the process.