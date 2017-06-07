App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jun 07, 2017 09:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI cuts provisions, risk weights to make home loans cheaper

In what can make new home loans cheaper, the Reserve Bank today reduced the standard assets provisions on individual housing loans to 0.25 per cent and also lowered the risk weights on such lending.

RBI cuts provisions, risk weights to make home loans cheaper

In what can make new home loans cheaper, the Reserve Bank today reduced the standard assets provisions on individual housing loans to 0.25 per cent and also lowered the risk weights on such lending.

"As a countercyclical measure, the LTV (loan to value) ratios, risk weights and standard asset provisioning rate for individual housing loans" have been reviewed from today, the RBI said in the second bi-monthly policy statement.

The standard asset provisions, or the amount of money to be set aside for every loan made, has been lowered to 0.25 per cent from the earlier 0.40 per cent, which will help reduce the interest rates on home loans.

It also eased the risk weights for certain categories of loans, which will help banks on the capital adequacy front, and enable them to make more loans.

The risk weight for individual housing loans above Rs 75 lakh has been reduced to 50 per cent from the earlier 75 per cent, while for loans between Rs 30 and Rs 75 lakh, a single LTV ratio slab of up to 80 per cent has been introduced with a risk weight of 35 per cent.

Governor Urjit Patel explained that this is a part of the central bank and Government attempts of "targeted interventions" to help prop-up the sagging growth numbers.

tags #Economy

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.