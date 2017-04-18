App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 18, 2017 08:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI caps bank exposure to REITs, InvITs at 10%

The RBI today permitted banks to invest up to 10 percent of the unit capital of an Real Estate Investment Trust (REITs) or Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs).

RBI caps bank exposure to REITs, InvITs at 10%

The RBI today permitted banks to invest up to 10 percent of the unit capital of an Real Estate Investment Trust (REITs) or Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs).

The banks' exposure to REITs/InvITs will be within the overall ceiling of 20 percent of the net worth permitted for direct investments in shares, convertible bonds/ debentures, units of equity-oriented mutual funds and Venture Capital Funds (VCFs).

"Banks should put in place a Board approved policy on exposures to REITs/ InvITs which lays down an internal limit on such investments within the overall exposure limits in respect of the real estate sector and infrastructure sector," the Reserve Bank said while issuing prudential guidelines in this regard.

It further said banks will not invest more than 10 percent of the unit capital of an REIT/ InvIT.

In addition, banks will have to ensure adherence to the prudential guidelines on equity investments, classification and valuation of investment portfolio, Basel III Capital requirements for commercial real estate exposures and large exposure framework.

In its first bimonthly monetary policy of 2017-18, the RBI had permitted banks to invest in REITs and InvITs. The move was aimed to help revive the cash-starved infrastructure sector.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has put in place regulations for REITs and InvITs and requested the RBI to allow banks to participate in these schemes.

tags #Business #Economy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.