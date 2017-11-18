App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Nov 17, 2017 02:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rating upgrade certifies reforms are in right direction: Ajay Tyagi

Tyagi also said the rating upgrade to Baa2 would further boost investments including foreign inflows.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Terming Moody's much-awaited sovereign ratings upgrade as "positive inflection point", Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi has said it is an acknowledgement that the reform measures being taken by government are in the right direction.

Tyagi also said the rating upgrade to Baa2 would further boost investments including foreign inflows.

The New York-based Moody's today upgraded the sovereign credit ratings by a notch to 'Baa2' with a stable outlook citing improved growth prospects driven by economic and institutional reforms.

"It is a positive inflection point. In fact, government in the last three-and-a-half years has introduced so many reforms," Tyagi told reporters on the sidelines of a BSE conference on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

related news

"Finally, the rating agency has acknowledged these measures and upgraded the ratings, though it should have been done long ago. It just certifies that whatever reforms have been brought in are all in the right direction," Tyagi added.

The rating upgrade comes after a gap of 13 years. Moody's had last upgraded the sovereign ratings of the country to 'Baa3' in 2004. In 2015, the rating outlook was changed to 'positive' from 'stable'.

The 'Baa3' rating was the lowest investment grade-- just a notch above 'junk' status.

Stating that reforms will foster sustainable growth, Moody's said government is mid-way through a wide-ranging programme of economic and institutional reforms.

Reacting to the news, the Sensex skyrocketed 414 points to 33,521 and the Nifty raced past 10,300.

tags #Ajay Tyagi #Economy #Moodys #SEBI

most popular

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.