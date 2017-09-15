Rajasthan government to start pulses procurement from October

The Rajasthan government today said that it will start procurement of pulses, such as moong and urad, and oilseeds from October. The move was taken considering the interest of farmers in the state so that they get right price for pulses and oilseed crops, the government said in a release.

A total of 76 centres for procurement of moong will be opened in the state. Similarly, 28 centres for urad, 29 for peanuts and 25 for soybean will be opened, the release said. More procurement centres can be opened considering the interests of farmers and demand of people’s representatives.

For easy procurements, applications can be submitted online at E-Mitra centres.

Payment will be made directly into the accounts of farmers by linking them with their Bhamashah cards.

The arrangements for the storage will be done by Rajasthan State Warehousing Corporation and Central Warehousing Corporation.

The release further said that Union government has fixed support price of Rs 5,575 per quintal for moong, which includes bonus of Rs 200.

The support price of urad has been announced Rs 5,400 including Rs 200 bonus and Rs 4,450 for groundnut including Rs 200 bonus and Rs 3050 per quintal including bonus for soybean.

The state government has already waived mandi fee considering the situation of floods and droughts in the state, the release said.