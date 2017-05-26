App
May 26, 2017 07:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan government inks 21 agriculture projects worth Rs 955.37 crore

A total of 21 projects worth Rs 955.37 crore were signed by the Rajasthan government at the Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet (GRAM) here.

The projects include private sub-market yards, agro processing industries, agri-cluster, including cold chain and animal husbandry etc. These are expected to provide direct employment to 9,488 persons and indirect employment to 17,850 persons.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje appreciated the inspirational, upwardly mobile and enthusiastic young farmers who believed in innovation and use of new technologies.

She said the huge footfall being witnessed in the past two days at GRAM was a reflection of the success of the event for the farmers.

Rajasthan's Energy, Law and Legal Affairs minister Pushpendra Singh, who was also present at the event, said it was imperative to educate the farmers on the methods of good crop cultivation by less water usage and crop diversification.

Principal Scientist, NDRI, Gopal Sankhala; Executive Director, National Bee Board, B L Saraswat; Principal Scientist, Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute, D K Meena were some of the other dignitaries present at the meet.

tags #agriculture #Economy #Rajasthan government #Vasundhara Raje

