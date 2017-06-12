Railways will replace conventional coaches with LHB coaches

The Railways will soon replace the conventional coaches of the Puri-Ahamedabad Express and the Puri-Howrah Express with Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches to improve passenger safety.

LHB coaches are equipped with 'anti-telescopic' technology which prevents them from crumpling and piling on the top of each other in case of accident, East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources said.

These coaches are designed for higher passenger capacity and operating speed up to 160 km per hour. At present trains like Rajdhani Express, Purushottam Express, Duronto and Shatabdi Express are fitted with LHB coaches, they said.

It has been decided to run 18405 Puri-Ahmedabad Express fitted with these coaches from June 14 and 18406 Ahmedabad-Puri Express from June 16, they said.

Similarly, LHB fitted 12888 Puri-Howrah Express and 12887 Howrah-Puri Express train would run from June 18 and June 19 respectively, they said.

Steps are being taken to replace all conventional coaches of trains with LHB coaches in a phased manner to ensure safety and comfort of passengers, they said.